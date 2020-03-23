Brits Ignore Social Distancing & Flock to Salons for ‘Emergency’ Appointments







Brits are rushing to make emergency hair and nail appointments as salons remain open, despite a lockdown on bars and restaurants to limit progression of the coronavirus outbreak.

Many people were seen visiting salons throughout the weekend, but experts are now pleading for salons to be shutdown and comply with the social distancing measures.

Over the weekend a number of salons across the UK advertised last minute appointments – while others were fully booked.

In addition, people have noted via social media that they’re unable to buy any hair dye products.





Many products on the Boots website are currently listed as out of stock, while others complained of empty shelves at supermarkets.





It comes as Good Morning Britain host Susanna Reid admitted she ordered hair dye and root touch-up for her self-isolation period.

The NHBF (National Hair and Beauty Foundation) has requested urgent government action for all salons and barber shops to be immediately added to the list of businesses that must close.