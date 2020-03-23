British Doctor takes Heartbreaking Decision to avoid his own Cancer Stricken Son for six months as he treats patients with the Coronavirus

A doctor has spoken of his heartbreaking decision by having to avoid his child with cancer for six months to enable him to treat people with the coronavirus.
Nick Dennison, a consultant anaesthetist at Frimley Park hospital in Camberley, Surrey, said Alfie, three, had recently started treatment for the blood cancer lymphoma.
Contact with Alfie, whose immune system will be weakened by chemotherapy, could cost him his life.
In a Facebook post that has been shared about 80,000 times in 24 hours, Dr Dennison wrote: “My son turned three years old last week and is six weeks into a three-year chemotherapy programme for lymphoma.
“The virus is a big threat to his life and as I am going to be exposed this week doing my job, I can no longer live at home, I have to make a difficult choice: do my job and save lives of people I don’t know, or to be with my son whilst he battles cancer.
“Alfie hopefully will survive his cancer and chemo, my heart is broken making this decision, but I choose to save the lives of strangers and leave him in the care of my beautiful wife and family.
“Later this week I’ll be moving into a motor home and will not be able to take any further part in his care for the next six months.
“Bottom line: SOCIALLY ISOLATE or people die in two weeks.”
Mr Dennison said anaesthetists were being “re-rolled” as intensive care doctors.