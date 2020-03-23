BREAKING NEWS: Third Costa Almeria coronavirus death







THE week starts on the Costa Almeria with the sad news of a third coronavirus death in the province, a woman from Dalias.

Just yesterday a 76-year old man from the same municipality, but not related to the latest victim, became Almeria’s second coronavirus death.

According to reports the woman had been admitted to El Ejido’s Poniente hospital two weeks ago for a health condition unrelated to Covid-19.

“Unfortunately today we add a second of day of mourning in our municipality due to the death of our resident and as a demonstration of support for her family members”, Dalias local authority stated on its Facebook page.

“The council wants to offer to her loved ones our deepest condolences, our love and our predisposition on any need they may have. The people of Dalias join in your pain.





“Now, more than ever, we call on all residents to respect the restriction measures. We are expecting tough days, but together we will overcome this situation”, the post ended.

An 86-year old woman who died in the La Inmaculada Hospital in Huercal-Overa on Saturday was the first fatal coronavirus victim in Almeria.



