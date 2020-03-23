BREAKING NEWS: SPAIN NOW HAS 33,089 CASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS WITH 462 NEW DEATHS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS

SPAIN NOW HAS 33089 CASES OF THE CORONAVIRUS WITH 462 NEW DEATHS IN THE LAST 24 HOURS


THE HEALTH MINISTRY OF SPAIN HAS JUST RELEASED THE LATEST FIGURES FOR THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK IN SPAIN

 

As of this morning, there are 4,517 new cases of covid-19 which brings the figure to 33,089 infected and 462 new deaths in the last 24 hours that raise the total number of deaths in Spain to 2,182. Throughout Spain, streets are being cleaned and disinfectant sprayed to try and keep the virus at bay.

Spain Coronavirus
Public Health workers start mass disinfection of the streets in Madrid.

A total of 2,355 patients remain in ICU throughout the country, although the highest concentration occurs in the Community of Madrid, with 942, well above the rest of the autonomous regions.

 







