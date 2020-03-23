BREAKING NEWS: Latest Covid-19 Death Toll Figures from the Costa Blanca







TEN more people have died from coronavirus in Alicante Province in the last 24 hours, bringing the number of deaths to fifty so far in the Costa Blanca region.

The latest details were released on Monday morning(March 23rd) by Valencian health minister, Ana Barceló.

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Alicante Province stands at 603, with 66 new reports since the Sunday regional briefing.

94 people have died in the overall figure for the Valencian Community out of 1,901 reported cases of coronavirus infection, with 378 of those being health professionals.



