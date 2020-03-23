BREAKING: Germany’s Covid-19 Infections Curve Flattening Off, Says Public Health Chief







There have been signs which indicate that the infections curve in Germany is flattening out, after successful social distancing measures, according to Germany’s public health chief.

“We are seeing signs that the exponential growth curve is flattening off slightly,” said Lothar Wieler, head of the Robert Koch Institute.

“But I will only be able to confirm this trend definitively on Wednesday.”

He added that he was optimistic that other measures, including school closures and public gathering warnings have already had a positive impact.

