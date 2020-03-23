BREAKING: Alex Salmond Cleared of Attempted Rape & Sexual Assaults Charges

PICTURE ADVISORY. Editors of newspapers printed or that have editions circulating in Scotland and all Internet subscribers or broadcasters whose content is visible in Scotland are advised to seek legal advice before publication of this photograph as, under Scottish Law, the use of a picture of an untried person may be held to be in Contempt of Court. Former Scottish first minister Alex Salmond arrives at the High Court in Edinburgh for the tenth day of his trial over accusations of sexual assault, including one of attempted rape. PA Photo. Picture date: Friday March 20, 2020. See PA story COURTS Salmond. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire


Former first minister of Scotland, Alex Salmond, has been cleared of attempted rape and a series of sexual assaults. 

The jury returned not guilty verdicts on 12 charges and returned a not proven verdict on a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape. A further charge of sexually assaulting a 10th woman had previously been dropped by prosecutors. The trial took place today at the High Court in Edinburgh.

The 65-year-old politician was first arrested and charged by Police Scotland in relation to the allegations in January 2019.

Mr Salmond had said he was innocent of all the charges against him throughout the two-week trial.

During his evidence to the court, he said the claims made about his alleged conduct were “deliberate fabrications for a political purpose” or “exaggerations.”


And he said had “never attempted to have non-consensual sexual relations with anyone in my entire life.”






