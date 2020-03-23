Boy Racers Gather to do Wheel Spins in London Streets & Ignore Social Distancing Advice







Large masses of supercar fans flooded streets in central London for late-night meetups, ignoring social distancing advice this weekend.

The streets of Kensington have become, like many, almost deserted amid the government’s advice on social distancing and gatherings.

But Lamborghinis, Ferraris and a host of other expensive super cars broke the silence on Saturday night and their owners were joined by friends and car enthusiasts.

Witnesses reported that the vehicles were easily exceeding more than 50mph and were wheel-spinning in the tight streets. Crowds of roughly 200 people were there to spectate, as the police chose to turn a blind eye.

Complaints tend to rise in warmer months when supercar owners, many of them mega-rich young men, ship cars in from abroad to cruise London’s streets and are happy to pay off any speeding fines.





Public gatherings are now actively discouraged by the government, which has withdrawn the support of emergency services for large organised events.



