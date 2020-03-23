Boris Johnson’s Father Stanley has applied for French Passport







WHILST it is well-known that Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his brother and sister had opposing views over Brexit, his father, former MEP, Stanley has been quite protective of the PM even though he did vote Remain.

Now however, his daughter Rachel has revealed in a new book Rake’s Progress that Stanley has applied for a French passport as his mother was born in Versailles.

Supposedly, the reason is that assuming the application is granted his grandchildren will also be able to become French citizens when they are older and can then work freely within the European Union.