Boris Johnson to rush in emergency laws and UK faces lockdown in 24 hours







The UK faces a lockdown within 24 hours, as Boris Johnson rushes in new laws through the Commons today.



MPs are returning to the House of Commons today to discuss the Government’s Coronavirus Bill and all its stages, before it goes to the House of Lords and becomes the law by the end of this week.

The debate stems from the UK population ignoring the new social distancing rules on Mothering Sunday, despite the PM’s warnings.

At his latest Downing Street news, conference Boris Johnson said further laws may be put in place in 24 hours, to prevent the spread of the deadly virus that is sweeping the UK at an alarming rate.

As the country hurdles towards a lockdown UK stores have been announcing their closure over the weekend, such as McDonald’s, Nando’s, Primark and John Lewis.





