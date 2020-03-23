Boris Johnson delays conference to address the nation at 8.30pm UK time







Boris Johnson is preparing to address the nation tonight amid signs he will finally put the UK into full coronavirus lockdown after the death toll spiked by 54 to 335.

Sources have told the Euro Weekly News that passes have been given out to key workers such as NHS staff, police and social workers, for them to travel during a lockdown. Police horse boxes have been seen in Manchester unloading police horses ready to patrol the streets.

-- Advertisement --



The PM will make a televised speech at 8.30pm amid fury that many people are still flouting government guidance, with parks and Tube trains in London – regarded as the engine of the UK outbreak – still busy.

The government’s Cobra emergency committee met at 5pm, and Mr Johnson will make a significant announcement ‘on new measures to tackle the coronavirus outbreak’ afterwards, No 10 said tonight.

The move comes after the number of fatalities went up by 54 in a single day – the second biggest rise yet.





The Euro Weekly News will be following the story live tonight.



