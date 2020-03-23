Acts of solidarity continue on the Costa Blanca as communities unite to fight coronavirus







A SECOND batch of vital supplies to combat the spread of coronavirus has been donated to Alfaz del Pi Council by the town’s Chinese community.

Some 9,000 masks, 600 pairs of gloves and 90 bottles of antiseptic gel were today delivered by traders, following an earlier donation on Friday.

Councillors for Security and Health, Toni Such and Marisa Cortés respectively said the “local government is moved” by the continued act of solidarity.