A Costa Blanca Town Looks to Carry On Improving During Covid-19 Crisis.







ROJALES council has praised its staff for carrying on with a whole series of maintenance and improvement works during the coronavirus crisis and movement restrictions.

The authority says that a range of projects have been done, including the conversion of street lights in the village of Heredades to environmentally friendly and more cost-effective LED lamps.

In Quesada, the council has installed LED lights at the Cultural Centre as well as doing work at the Municipal Pool.

New warning signs have been put up on the municipality´s rural roads and access has been made better to the Los Palos nursery school in Rojales, in addition to a new rubber surface being laid down at the Street Workout park

Work is also continuing on the key redevelopment of the Avenida de las Naciones in Quesada, which is scheduled to be completed by the early summer.



