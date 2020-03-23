1,730 Individuals Donate €50,000 in Just 72 Hours to Mineral Water Company Aura Which Will Send Bottled Water to Hospitals All Across Spain







Aura is an ethical and social commercial company that sells mineral water and donates 100% of its profits to help provide clean and drinkable water to developing countries. However, after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Aura decided to dedicate their efforts to bringing bottled water to all of the Spanish hospitals which are currently overwhelmed with high numbers of patients.

So far, Aura has been able to donate over 90,000 bottles to 30 different establishments, including, hospitals, medicalised hotels, reception centres, residences and the IFEMA pavilions. Just today, the temporary hospitals set up as the IFEMA pavilions have received more than 7,5000 litres of bottled water.

However, this was without any help from their customers, since Friday Aura launched their campaign with the hashtag # AguaparaHospitalesCOVID19 which translates to WaterForHospitalsCOVID19 in English. In just 72 hours this campaign reached their target of €50,000 thanks to the help of 1,730 of their customers! This money raised, allowed Aura to donate and distribute 250,000 litres of water.

The coronavirus pandemic has hit especially hard in Spain, and things are only due to get worse in the upcoming weeks. It is time for us as a society to be stronger, united and more generous than ever. For this reason, Aura is still collecting donations and their crowdfunding remains open for whoever would like to contribute to this cause.

The campaign has also caused other organisations to contact Aura and ask to collaborate with the socially ethical company. Asterion Industrial Partners, for example, which is an independent firm who is dedicated to managing infrastructure investments in Europe, has already donated the equivalent of 100,000 litres of water!

Aura is a Spanish company who aims to revolutionise development cooperation, as it donates or invests 100% of its dividends to developing projects which provide developing countries with clean, fresh and potable water. Since its launch in 2016, it has given 42,200 people access to clean water and generated approximately 34 million litres of drinking water. Now they are focusing on a project closer to home, the coronavirus pandemic in Spain.







