Change of plan on Costa Almeria coronavirus lockdown enforcement volunteers







VERA council has announced a change of plan on its idea to recruit volunteers provide support to Local Police ensuring residents and businesses are complying with the coronavirus state of alarm restrictions.

The local authority had initially thought to get volunteers on board to look out for and advise the authorities of any situation which is not permitted under the rules on movement and confinement decreed by the national government. However, it has subsequently said that “as a consequence of the difficulties in getting the measure functioning its non-implementation has been agreed.”

At the same time the council reminded the public that it has launched a volunteer initiative to provide an assistance service to people living on their own in a situation of need, buying food and basic necessities to be delivered to their homes.

The administration has set up the telephone number 666 550 927 for the service. People can call from 9 to 11am from Monday to Friday. The shopping and delivering is from 11am to 2.30pm Monday to Friday.

The council recommends that anyone using the service should pay by credit card if possible.





Anyone interested in working as a volunteer should email their request to voluntarios@vera.es

“With collaboration and solidarity all Vera residents can help to improve the organisaion of social needs and the guarantees of safety in our municipality,” stressed Public Safety councillor Alfonso Garcia.



