WATCH: Remembering Churchill’s inspirational words and staying positive the world will emerge from the coronavirus crisis nightmare







AS the coronavirus crisis gets worse in Spain and around the globe by the hour it is hard to see life beyond what has taken on the characteristics of an increasingly horrific and terrifying never ending nightmare.

This is not by any means the first time the world has been plunged into dark depths by tragedy and war. This time the enemy is invisible, and a deadly foe at that which is showing no respect for national borders.

-- Advertisement --



But at extraordinarily difficult chapters in world history like this we do well to remember that dark times do not last forever, and take inspiration from the words of great leader Winston Churchill.

“If you’re going through hell, keeping going”, he famously said after all seemed lost for Britain in 1940 during the Second World War. The British had had to escape France from the beaches of Dunkirk and the Nazis had Europe under its control, but Churchill famously roused the fighting spirit, reminding the country to never give up. And in the end there was indeed victory.

“Attitude is a little thing that makes a big difference,” Churchill also said, and now more than ever, as Spain faces at least another three weeks of lockdown, keeping as positive as possible is vital.





Just a short time ago all eyes were on China as the Covid-19 health emergency first started to unfold, but take heart from this video showing the country is beginning to return to normal thanks to its efforts to restrain the virus.





With all of us doing our bit we will come out the crisis and the world will seem a brighter place once again.

This article was brought to you by Villa Toscana by La Sala

🔥❗FREE DELIVERY ❗🔥

Download the Villa Toscana App NOW to enjoy FREE DELIVERY on all orders 30€ & over 🍕

⁠📱Available on App Store & Google Play 📱

⁠APP STORE: https://apple.co/2QoKkYb

PLAY STORE: https://tiny.cc/n6aglz

Tel: +34 951 89 94 64 | Email: info@villatoscanapizza.com