Tourists are warned to stay away from UK holiday destinations







Britons across the UK today flocked to beaches and parks up and down the country to take a stroll with their loved ones for Mother’s Day, despite social distancing advice from the government surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Many headed out and enjoyed the balmy spring weather after the government forced pubs and restaurants to close on Friday night.

It comes as Boris Johnson urged people to stay indoors and ‘work from home where possible’.

Official advice from the government stated people should practise social distancing in a bid to prevent draconian measures having to be implemented across the country. Despite this many people were seen rubbing shoulders today as they visited some of the UK’s most popular outdoor spots.

Tourists are also being urged to stay away from beaches and other holiday destinations in the UK to limit the spread of coronavirus as 244 people have now died in the UK, while 5,018 people are also reported to have contracted the illness.



