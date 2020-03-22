Tesco supermarket forced to shut after dozens of panic-buyers ignore ‘NHS hour’ and strip shelves bare







Hundreds of shoppers were witnessed queuing outside supermarkets on Mother’s Day today as self-isolation cancels celebrations.

Panic buying shoppers were seen queuing outside a Tesco in Cheshunt just before it opened its doors to NHS workers and emergency staff in a bid to help them buy essentials before they ransacked the shelves.

However, one Tesco was forced to shut its doors early after selfish shoppers invaded the hour reserved for NHS staff.

The shop in Milton, near Cambridge, had to shut its doors and start operating a one-in one-out policy from 10.15am after hundreds of members of the general public started shopping too early and the store quickly became full to capacity.

The supermarket had set aside a dedicated shopping hour for NHS staff between 9am and 10am and for the first half hour it asked shoppers for ID. But after it stopped checking, the supermarket became overwhelmed and had to adopt a ‘one-in-one-out’ policy.





A local resident in Yeovil, Somerset, Nicky Dawson took to social media as she was outraged that stores were forced to close their doors and staff had to fight through them all, as they queued up before the store was set to open.

Tesco has now removed all of its multi-buy deals and promotions in a bid to put an end to shoppers buying up all essential items.





The retail giant has also hiked prices on 600 products from Diet Coke to tampons. It claimed that the increase in prices were simply in response to the promotions ending.

More than 8,000 items disappeared from Tesco’s website over the past week and the number of fresh food products fell by almost two thirds.

The new measures come as it was revealed that shoppers are hoarding £1billion more food in their homes than they were three weeks ago.

Boris Johnson spoke to supermarket bosses yesterday about efforts to keep products available to those who are in need.

