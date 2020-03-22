Spain’s PM calls for EU-wide ‘Marshall Plan’ to mitigate economic impact of coronavirus







Today, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called for the European Union to launch an EU-wide Marshall Plan to help cushion the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Although he praised Brussels’ response to the crisis so far and thanked the European Central Bank for increasing liquidity across the region, he believes that “Europe can and must do more”.

A Marshall Plan for the whole bloc, as well as pan-European bonds, are “necessary to revitalise the economy”, stated Sánchez.

“This is a crisis that is affecting all of the European Union, and we need to articulate a Marshall Plan of reconstruction to mitigate the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic,” he added.





