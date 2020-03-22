Spain’s Malaga Streamlines Coronavirus Testing by Taking Samples Via Drive Through







This change in testing protocols makes the process much faster and less costly, as medical staff no longer need to travel to the homes of potential coronavirus cases to collect samples.

Malaga has applied changes to its way of testing for the coronavirus by making the process more streamlined: the medical staff takes a sample from the person who is suspected to be ill with the coronavirus without them having to even step out of their vehicle. Until now, professionals were driving to each person’s house and even having to change their protective outwear each time after leaving a possible victims house.

Now they can quickly tend to one person after another in one determined location, this way they can save on travel costs, time spent taking samples, and overall create a more efficient and quick way of testing.

-- Advertisement --



Sanitary staff approach the vehicle and take a biological sample from the patient via their mouth or nose, to then analyse in the lab and see whether they test positive or negative for the coronavirus.

These are not the new quick tests; this is simply a new way to take samples in a more efficient manner.

Before, taking a sample took an ambulance, a driver, a nurse, petrol and house to house visits which made taking samples very complicated. Now this allows for three times as many samples to be analysed at the same time and with less costs involved. Not having to change their clothing every time they test, can even save the medical services 100 euros per day and per unit that takes samples.





The quick tests, which will not need to be sent to the lab to be analysed and are something similar to that of pregnancy tests, will be delivered to Spain in the upcoming days. At least this is what Fernando Simon, the director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health, has informed.





This news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com