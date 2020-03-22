Spain’s Malaga FC swaps its shield for a heart in homage to all those battling coronavirus







Malaga Football Club has swapped the shield for a heart on its emblem, in homage to all those who are battling the coronavirus (COVID-19).

In a statement, it said: “From Malaga FC, we would like to pay homage to all those implicated in the fight against the coronavirus. To demonstrate our deepest support, we have decided to swap our shield for a heart.”

The statement added that: “This is also a tribute to all those who are no longer with us, and to reach out to those families and friends, who have lost a loved one as a result of the disease, with a message of condolence. They will live eternally in our hearts.”





