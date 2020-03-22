Spain’s Costa Del Sol Observes Latest Ship Movements In Malaga – Ship Expert Reports At 825 PM GMT







In breaking news earlier on today we reported there were several ships reported off the Costa Del Sol heading from Malaga waters to Gibraltar. Here is an expert commentary on the latest movements at 8.25 GMT.

There are 2 small military ships in Malaga port called Guadamar Caliope and Maria Zambrano according to Vesselfinder.com. Please see the latest information from Vesselfinder below on vessel movements.

A ship expert from London, the UK reported today that “there is the usual array of bulkers, product tankers, general cargo ships, containers, pure car carriers, Rory passenger ships, one refrigerated ship, one cruise ship amongst the miscellaneous pleasure craft pilot tenders and search and rescue ships. Currently, in Malaga port, there are 2 search and rescue ships, a RORO (roll-on roll-off), a Ro-pax, a containership, and one cruise ship. Outside in near waters coming and going are 3 product tankers, 7 containers ships, which puts produce on our shelves. 7 bulk carriers, 2 crude carriers, 2 general cargo ships, 2 pure car carriers, 1 bitumen tanker, 1 LNG tanker, and 1 reefer ship. There are many ships in Gibraltar apart from pleasure ships and many tankers are as normal”.

The expert further comments that “ships can relocate around the Mediterranean very easily within a 12-hour window”. We will keep tracking ship movements.





