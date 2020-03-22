Spain PM’s grim warning: “Next week will be toughest & most damaging yet”







In his latest announcement to the nation, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to come. “The toughest and most damaging wave of this pandemic will arrive next week, which will test the capacity of our health services,” he stated.

Sánchez acknowledged that despite the fact that he has taken some of the most ‘drastic’ measures in the whole of Europe to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Spain remains one of the worst affected countries, after Italy. “We’ve lost 1,326 compatriots. Unfortunately, the number of people diagnosed with the disease will rise in the coming days,” he affirmed. “Confinement is still necessary to win time to prepare the health system and avoid its collapse.”

Just a week after the State of Alarm, Sánchez painted a grim and pessimistic picture. Surprisingly, he did not announce any additional restrictions to the ones already imposed by the State of Alarm. “It’s a catastrophe for which humanity was not prepared,” he added, and urged the public “to be strong in the coming days”.





