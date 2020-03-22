SOME GOOD NEWS: Spain’s Andalucia registers fewer COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day







Andalucia has registered fewer new coronavirus (COVID-19) cases for the second consecutive day, according to Spain’s Ministry of Health.

Around 210 new coronavirus cases have been recorded today, compared to 228 yesterday (Saturday) and 279 on Friday. If the number of new cases continues to drop, then we will be on the way to flattening the curve, according to the health authorities.

Nevertheless, caution must still be exercised given that Andalucia accounts for 1,725 of the country’s total number of COVID-19 cases – around 28,572. Once the rapid detection tests arrive in the next few days, there is the possibility that we’ll see numbers go up again, warn the health authorities.

In terms of Andalucia’s critical cases, 55 patients are currently reported to be in intensive care, and the region’s death toll from the disease stands at 47.





