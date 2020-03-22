Russia Sends Vital Help To Italy – Calling It A Humanitarian Gesture – The Entire World Pull Together







Vladimir Putin sends Russian military virologists to battle COVID-19 in Italy as fatality toll increases by nearly 800 in 24 hours

Russia is flying eight mobile teams of military virologists and doctors to Italy. Vladimir Putin offered army personnel, vehicles, and equipment to battle the virus. The Kremlin said its offer to help out the NATO member Italy was ‘humanitarian’.

It came as Italy’s death toll from the coronavirus rose by 793 to 4,825 yesterday. Russia is flying eight mobile teams of military virologists and doctors to Italy today to help tackle COVID-19.

Italian premier Giuseppe Conte accepted Putin’s offer of armed forces personnel, vehicles, and equipment. Russia will also send about 100 military specialists in virology and epidemics, according to Interfax news agency.