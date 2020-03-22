Rio Ferdinand’s wife Kate shares moving tribute to ‘mothers in heaven’ after becoming step mum to his three children







Kate Wright shared a moving Mother’s Day message on Instagram, telling fans: ‘Love is not bound by blood.’

The former Towie star, who is now step-mum to husband Rio Ferdinand’s three children he shares with late wife Rebecca Ellison, paid tribute to everyone who provides ‘love, care and attention’ to others while celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday.

-- Advertisement --



Posing for a picture with mum Mary, Kate was seen standing in front of a flower wall that was decorated with pictures of Rebecca, who died from cancer in 2015, and Rio’s mum, Janice, who passed away two years later.

There were also snaps of her mum Mary and pictures of Kate posing with Rio’s two sons Lorenz, 13, and Tate, 11. He is also dad to daughter Tia, eight.

Sharing a lengthy message alongside her post, Kate wrote: ‘Happy Mother’s Day everyone. A special day to appreciate everyone who gives us the love, care and attention we need.

‘Here’s to the mums, and the ladies in our lives who aren’t mums but treat us as if they are. To the ladies that are here and those that are watching over us from heaven. Love has no limits, love is not bound by blood. Love is love, and it is so powerful.’

She finished: ‘I hope all of u feel special and appreciated today. And for those without Mums here I hope you can find the strength to celebrate the good times. I am thinking of you all today.’