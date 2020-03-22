Queens Aide tests Positive for the Coronavirus-Buckingham Palace taking ” necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved.”







A BUCKINGHAM PALACE WORKER WHO IS VERY CLOSE TO THE QUEEN HAS BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH THE CORONAVIRUS RAISING CONCERNS FOR THE QUEEN.

A source said: “The Palace has 500 members of staff so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected in some stage.”

Her Majesty, 93, was sent to Windsor Castle on Thursday over the outbreak that is claiming thousands of lives around the world, the diagnosis was confirmed while she was still at the palace.

Sources say she remains in good health and that all staff who came into contact with the aide have been placed in self-isolation.

The number of UK coronavirus deaths surged to 233 on Saturday, with over 5,000 recorded cases, the Coronavirus is known to be significantly more lethal amongst patients who are elderly or have pre-existing health conditions.





Buckingham Palace declined to comment in detail on the coronavirus claim. A spokesman said: “We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff.

“In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we have taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved.”



