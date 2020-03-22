Queen waits for the right moment to address coronavirus on TV to calm Britain’s nerves







Last night, Downing Street sources have said the Queen is preparing to make a televised address to calm the nation’s nerves during the ‘difficult times ahead’.

Her Majesty, who released a heartfelt statement on Thursday urging Britons to unite during the difficult times ahead, is waiting for the ‘right moment’ to give a full televised address.

-- Advertisement --



With the death toll from Covid-19 expected to rise substantially in the coming weeks, it is understood that as the ‘mother of the nation’ the Queen wants to time her address to make the maximum impact.

Discussions over the address have been held between No 10 and Buckingham Palace since last week, when the Queen left London to isolate with Prince Philip at Windsor Castle.

She is expected to communicate with the Prime Minister via video link. A No 10 source said: “It has been agreed the address will happen at a key moment in the crisis and that it will be a hugely important way to lift the nation’s morale.





“There is no one more experienced than Her Majesty and she will know exactly the right moment to address the country.

“Sadly, there are some very difficult times ahead. The country is going to be hurting. The voice of Her Majesty will provide calm reassurance that, ultimately, we will get through this.”





This news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com