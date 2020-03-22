PRIMARK closes all 189 UK stores due to coronavirus outbreak







Primark has announced it is closing 189 UK stores including the flagship Birmingham branch.

It is the latest blow to the UK high street as coronavirus ravages businesses across the country.

-- Advertisement --



Primark’s biggest centre in the world, based in Birmingham is also closed.

Associated British Foods, which owns the chain, intends to close all 189 Primark UK stores for the foreseeable future from midnight tonight (March 22).

Primark Boss Paul Marchant said it faces “unprecedented, and frankly unimaginable times.”





Earlier this week it was reported how Primark was forced to shut its venues in France, Spain and Austria.

Governments in the three countries had forced all non-essential stores to close in a bid to prevent the spread of Covid-19.





But the outbreak has also seen sales falling elsewhere, as people follow the government guidelines to stay at home and limit social contact.

More than 40 shops have been shut, many of them major stores like Selfridges, Topshop, Disney and River Island.

Pret A Manger has chosen to close all 400 UK stores and high street giant John Lewis is also closing all 50 stores.

This article is sponsored by Golden Leaves International[/caption]

This article was brought to you by Glexpatservices

Planning ahead.

A pre-paid funeral plan is the easy way to arrange and pay for your funeral in advance, whilst protecting your loved ones and knowing that at least some of the stress can be avoided.

If you do have any worries or concerns or need immediate help or assistance during this uncertain time please do call us on our emergency contact number 800 098 309 or 603531417 for immediate assistance. Best wishes and keep safe – The Golden Leaves Team

http://www.goldenleavesinternational.com