Police Arrest Eight People in Spain’s Barcelona as They Break Lock Down Rules to Take Part in a Drug Fuelled Orgy







The Mossos d’Esquadra in Barcelona have detained eight people who were taking part in an orgy despite the lockdown rules enforced as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. In this operation they also confiscated large quantities of drugs.

Mossos Sources have informed that around 10.00pm last night they received a call about an ongoing party in an apartment in the Eixample neighbourhood in Barcelona.

-- Advertisement --



When they arrived at the house, the officers found a group of individuals who ‘did not hide’ the fact that they were taking part in an orgy.





The officers also found in one of the rooms a large variety and quantity of drugs, like coke, speed, crack and liquid ecstasy.





The eight people involved in the party have been arrested for crimes against public health.

This article is sponsored by Golden Leaves International[/caption]

This article was brought to you by Glexpatservices

Planning ahead.

A pre-paid funeral plan is the easy way to arrange and pay for your funeral in advance, whilst protecting your loved ones and knowing that at least some of the stress can be avoided.

If you do have any worries or concerns or need immediate help or assistance during this uncertain time please do call us on our emergency contact number 800 098 309 or 603531417 for immediate assistance. Best wishes and keep safe – The Golden Leaves Team

http://www.goldenleavesinternational.com