Nurse, 36, with NO underlying health conditions, fights for life in English hospital after contracting coronavirus







Mother of three Areema Nasreen has worked at the hospital in Walsall, Birmingham, in which she is now a patient, for 16 years.

A staff nurse in Walsall hospital is fighting for her life after contracting coronavirus.

Mother of three Areema Nasreen, who has no underlying health issues, is critically ill in the intensive care unit (ICU) at Walsall Manor, the hospital in which she has worked for the last 16 years.

Areema first developed symptoms ten days ago, suffering body aches followed by a soaring temperature and cough. Two days ago tests revealed she was positive for the severe respiratory virus.

Her sister, Kazeema, said the family are “heartbroken” but she praised the staff at Walsall Manor Hospital who have gone “above and beyond” in their care.





The 22-year-old healthcare assistant added that her sibling was on annual leave when she first started showing symptoms and doesn’t think she picked it up from work.

She confirmed her sister is currently in a critical condition and on a ventilator, but “making tiny little progress.”





