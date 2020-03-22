New Shift Structure to Ensure Safety of Police in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm







BENIDORM Local Police will work seven 12 hour shifts followed by 14 days ‘confined to their homes’ during the coronavirus crisis as part of a shift restructure announced today.

The Department of Security has implemented the new work patterns to ‘ensure the safety of officers operating in the tourist capital’, in agreement with trade unions.

Security Councillor, Lorenzo Martinez, said the new system will also aim to avoid contact of officers between shifts.

He thanked officers and union representatives for their “efforts, support and understanding”, adding that “with this measure we reinforce the protocols, with the goal that our officers can work in the best conditions and thus be able to provide the service that is entrusted to us”.

Benidorm Local Police force posted a video of officers policing the town, and thanked the public for their support and cooperation during the State of Alarm lockdown.

The clip is captioned: ‘Exceptional compliance from Benidorm citizenship during State of Alarm State measures. Thank you, stay at home.’



