NEW CORONAVIRUS WARNINGS FOR SPAIN: Petrol Pumps, ATMs, Credit Card Machines and Shopping Trolleys all Spread The Virus







WEAR DISPOSABLE GLOVES THEN BIN THEM AFTER USING PETROL PUMPS, ATMs, CREDIT CARD MACHINES AND SHOPPING TROLLEYS TO STOP THE SPREAD OF THE CORONAVIRUS IS THE MESSAGE BEING GIVEN TO RESIDENTS OF THE COSTA DEL SOL SPAIN.

Messages about the spread of the virus are flooding social media on the Costa del Sol and indeed the world but nothing as important this. It has been scientifically proven that petrol pumps, bank ATMs, credit card machines and trolleys used in supermarkets can all harbour the coronavirus for many hours after being touched by anyone.

A nurse from the UK first warned the coronavirus is “spreading rapidly” through the use of petrol stations, now that message is being broadcast throughout Spain.

The message was passed on by a journalist, who shared the advice on Twitter. John McGarry tweeted to urge other users to pass on the tactic that could help slow the spread of Covid-19. He said: “A senior nurse at Queen Elizabeth Hospital believes the virus is spreading rapidly through people using petrol pumps.

“She asks that if you need to fill your car up to use gloves or a paper towel and then bin them. Please pass this on.”

The virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) is stable for several hours to days in aerosols and on surfaces, according to a new study from National Institutes of Health, CDC, UCLA and Princeton University.

Scientists found that severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus was detectable in aerosols for up to three hours, up to four hours on copper, up to 24 hours on cardboard and up to two to three days on plastic and stainless steel!





The results provide key information about the stability of SARS-CoV-2, which causes COVID-19 disease, and suggests that people may acquire the virus through the air and after touching contaminated objects.

The Irish Petroleum Industry Association released a statement…

“We are following all advice from the HSE and relevant authorities and would ask our valued customers to do the same.

“Please wash or sanitise your hands before and after using fuel pumps and/or wear gloves.

“Wherever possible our members are providing hand sanitiser as well as gloves and paper towels for use at the fuel pumps and we respectfully ask all customers to use only what they need and to leave supplies for others.”

“This means people should be vigilant about not touching surfaces and then their faces in case an infected person has previously come into contact with them.”

