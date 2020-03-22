Motorist who breached ‘State of Alarm’ measures in Costa Blanca’s Villajoyosa held for drug trafficking







A SUSPECTED drug dealer who was pulled over for flouting the ‘State of Alarm’ restrictions in Villajoyosa, ended up in custody for trafficking after a ‘large quantity of drugs’ was found inside his car.

Local Police initially stopped the detainee in Avda Pais Valencia because he was out and about during the ‘lockdown’. But suspicious officers searched the car and found narcotics. He was arrested for, ‘not only putting at risk the health of all at serious risk, but with total recklessness transporting narcotic substances for sale’.

