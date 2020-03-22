Military drafted in to strengthen patrols in Costa Blanca’s Benidorm as COVID19 crisis continues to grip Spain







Military reinforcements have been drafted in to help patrol the streets of Costa Blanca’s tourist hotspot, Benidorm, this afternoon.

Soldiers and military vehicles have taken to the streets of the deserted resort to help ensure strict ‘State of Alarm’ measures are adhered to, and ‘people stay at home’.

In addition, their presence will reassure the people of Benidorm that all resources are being pooled to contain the virus, while protecting members of the public.

Earlier today, Benidorm Local Police announced a new shift structure to ensure the safety of officers. They will now work seven, 12 hour shifts, followed by 14 days ‘confined to their homes’.

