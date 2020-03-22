Local council TLC for hard-working health workers in Spain’s Mallorca







CALVIA Council is doing its bit to support and look after hard-working staff at local health centres.

The local authority is from this week onwards using the Santa Ponça and Palmanova nursery school kitchens to prepare meals for personnel at the Santa Ponça PAC Continued Attention Point and the Palmanova medical centre.

-- Advertisement --



Strict safety measures are being followed, and there will be no contact between the people delivering the meals and those collecting them.

Calvia Council has publicly expressed its support, gratitude and recognition of all the public health workers in the fight against coronavirus.

The local authority has also made available five vehicles from different municipal departments for use for home visits, three of which are for the Santa Ponça PAC and two for the Palmanova centre.





Meanwhile, staff at the Santa Ponça health centre have urged local residents to do their bit to defeat Covid-19 and stay at home.





