LET`S ALL SING “WONDER WASH”: Liam Gallagher releases new version of Wonderwall to encourage people to wash their hands







EX-OASIS FRONTMAN LIAM GALLAGHER HAS TAKEN TO TWITTER TO POST A VIDEO OF HIM WASHING HIS HANDS AND SINGING A RE-HASHED VERSION OF WONDERWALL WHICH HE CALLS “WONDER WASH”

After posting his new take on the mega-famous Wonderwall hit Liam’s twitter post went viral with over 2 million hits. So come on everyone, turn up the volume and sing along, it’s fun! I’ve put the “new” lyrics underneath. Champagne Soapanova is also in his setlist and there will be more, I promise, remember to turn up the volume…

-- Advertisement --



Lyrics to Wonderwash: all rights to Liam Gallagher

Today is gonna be the day that they gonna throw it back to you

By now you should`a somehow realised what you gotta do





Wash your hands scrub your toes scratch your ar*e -n- pick your nose

Come on you know….





New tune WONDERWASH c’mon you know LG x pic.twitter.com/gGB1LyipB4 — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020