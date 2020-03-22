LET`S ALL SING “WONDER WASH”: Liam Gallagher releases new version of Wonderwall to encourage people to wash their hands

EX-OASIS FRONTMAN LIAM GALLAGHER HAS TAKEN TO TWITTER TO POST A VIDEO OF HIM WASHING HIS HANDS AND SINGING A RE-HASHED VERSION OF WONDERWALL WHICH HE CALLS “WONDER WASH”
After posting his new take on the mega-famous Wonderwall hit Liam’s twitter post went viral with over 2 million hits. So come on everyone, turn up the volume and sing along, it’s fun! I’ve put the “new” lyrics underneath. Champagne Soapanova is also in his setlist and there will be more, I promise, remember to turn up the volume…
Lyrics to Wonderwash: all rights to Liam Gallagher
Today is gonna be the day that they gonna throw it back to you
By now you should`a somehow realised what you gotta do
Wash your hands scrub your toes scratch your ar*e -n- pick your nose
Come on you know….
New tune WONDERWASH c'mon you know LG x
— Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) March 21, 2020