Launching our 2020 Funny Pet Photo Competition







Every year at HouseSitMatch we invite you our readers to send us your funniest pet photo as your competition entry. This year we invite you to submit photos on the theme ‘You talkin’ to me..?’ . Please read our competition rules.

2020 Competition Rules:

How to enter –

Send your entry by email to Admin@housesitmatch.com, use subject header ‘2020 Funny Pet Photo Competition

Deadline – Friday 10 April

Submissions – only one per email address will be accepted

Prize – Winner gets £ 50 GB (or equivalent) and a Free Year’s Membership on HouseSitMatch.com

Winner – to be selected by popular vote through our newsletter, subscribe via our website. Winner will also be announced via our weekly newsletter no later than Saturday 18 April, 2020.

The careful checking of all our members makes us unique. Unlike other housesitting and petsitting networks, at Housesitmatch.com we ID check all our members. We also offer housesitters a police and background check on registration.

