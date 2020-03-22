Latest Coronavirus Statistics From Spain Set At 7PM GMT – Breaking News From Other Countries







Here are the latest statistics from Spain and around the world. According to Worldometer set at 7pm GMT, Spain is reporting 28,603 total cases with 3,107 new cases. There are 1,756 total deaths with 375 new deaths and 2,125 have recovered with 24,722 active cases. 1,785 are in serious or critical condition.

Let’s look at the figures around the rest of the world and breaking news from other countries.

The USA, who will report again later is showing a sharp rise in numbers. There are 310 new cases in Austria with 8 new deaths. India has put 75 districts in lockdown with only essential services open.

The latest statistics globally are 340,408 COVID-10 cases with 14,573 deaths and 97,571 recovered.





