ITV announces production of Coronation Street and Emmerdale will stop from Monday







Production on Coronation Street and Emmerdale will stop from Monday due to coronavirus concerns, ITV has said.

The soaps joins many other British and international TV shows that have halted filming in response to the virus.

BBC and Netflix drama Peaky Blinders has been postponed, US sketch show Saturday Night Live will not resume “until further notice”, and Amazon’s mammoth Lord of the Rings TV series production has been suspended.

Netflix has announced it will halt production on Season 4 of Stranger Things, and has put a two-week freeze on all scripted TV and film production in the US and Canada.

Talk show hosts in the United States – like Ellen DeGeneres, Jimmy Fallon, James Cordon, Seth Meyers and Stephen Colbert – have all had their shows postponed.





FX, Warner Bros, Apple, and NBC Universal all announced they would scale back production on their shows too.

The WWE announced Wrestlemania would go ahead as planned on April 5, but no fans would be allowed inside the venue.





