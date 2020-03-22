





Is your glass half full or half empty? Many of us have heard this common expression or even used it occasionally.

It´s simply a measure of your outlook on life and situations. It determines whether you see things in a positive (half full) or negative (half empty) way, optimistically or pessimistically. So why is it that so many people find it easier to see things in a less positive way?

How many times do we hear people say things such as ‘I knew it was going to rain today’ ‘I had a feeling that my flight was going to be delayed’ And so on.

Somebody once said to me. ‘I’m not a pessimist, I’m a realist. If I expect the worst and it doesn’t happen, then that’s a bonus. ‘What a way to live each day when there really is no justified reason in doing so.

Can you imagine a sportsman adopting such an attitude? What are the real chances of winning at anything with such a mindset?





Phycologists tell us that we have around 60-80,000 thoughts a day and 70-80% of those are negative ones.

This is a habitual way of being because we live in a negative culture, marinating ourselves daily with news and media that create anxiety, fear, worry and drama. We simply allow events and people to determine how we feel. We buy in to the drama all too easily, which in most cases is negative. So, it’s easy to see the influences behind the ‘glass half empty’ approach to life.





It’s our choice. We can continue to be influenced in a negative way or be influential to others in a positive way.

The way to begin this is to take note of yourself, become more aware of your thinking around certain situations. Change that little voice inside your head that tells you ‘no, I can’t’ to ‘yes, I can’.

Start to break those old habits and replace them with positive thoughts until they eventually become the new habitual way of thinking. It will take time and effort at first but eventually you will start to notice a difference.

It’s impossible to think negatively and live positively, it just doesn’t work. The thoughts we allow to occupy our mind can only be changed if we decide to make an effort to change them. So, make an effort, what do you have to lose?

One thing I always try to do is uplift others. Take focus away from yourself and encourage, compliment and instil some happiness and positivity in those around you.

Everyone needs some reassurance and belief in themselves at times and by giving that to others, reflects back on how you feel which is a great feeling. It helps them and in turn helps you to start breaking the habit of being your old self.

Be mindful that old habits can be difficult to break and new habits take time and effort to form. Bear that in mind when you find yourself adopting the glass half empty attitude.

Rob Shallis – www.robshallis.com