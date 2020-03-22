





Health experts urge UK government to restrict movement to limit the spread of Coronavirus in Great Britain

Six health experts have urged the UK government to ‘implement’ social distancing as Britain is losing a ‘very small window of opportunity’ to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The appeal to ministers was made in a letter signed by six professors who highlighted London specifically when giving examples of areas where movement should be restricted.

In the letter the academics wrote ‘We recognise the severe constraints on capacity for testing but, while that is being addressed, the government must implement social distancing, extensive case finding and contact tracing to reduce community spread to give time for the health system to prepare and cope.

Hence we urge the government to enforce restrictions on movement between and within areas with high and low rates of infection, such as London, while ensuring that the most vulnerable in society are supported.’

It comes as the UK coronavirus death toll surges by 56 in one day, bringing the total fatalities to 233. The total number of confirmed cases in the UK now stands at 5,018.





