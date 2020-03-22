Former Manchester United player Marouane Fellaini tests positive for coronavirus







Former Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini is the latest footballer to be struck down by coronavirus.

Marouane Fellaini has tested positive for coronavirus in the Chinese province of Jinan, according to a local health department.

The former Everton and Manchester United player is currently lining up for Chinese Super League (CSL) side Shandong Luneng and arrived by train in Jinan on March 20 when the positive test was taken.

Fellaini, 32, is the first CSL player to test positive for coronavirus to date, with that competition, like most around the world, currently suspended indefinitely.

A statement on Fellaini from Shandong Luneng read: ‘The club will do its best to protect everyone while helping the treatment and rehabilitation of its player. We wish him a quick recovery. Fellaini expressed his gratitude to his concerned fans and friends through the club. He believes he will get well soon and return stronger.’





As the coronavirus gets worse around the globe, football has been unable to escape its grasp with a number of players, managers and staff testing positive.

