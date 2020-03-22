Exclusive: Assistant Store Manager On UK Retail Park Hits OUT At The Public & Boris Johnson







Assistant store manager Tom Wass has lashed out at the public and Boris Johnson as he remains in work.

Tom Wass who is forced to be working today on a retail park in the UK, otherwise could lose his job and his income to support his family of wife and 2 children has turned to social media to vent his frustrations.

He wrote as he fears catching the Coronavirus:

“And yet until Boris shuts non essential shops here we are watching moronic people tell us they are just browsing and no intent or need to be in a furniture shop. People need to learn if they don’t stop this stupidity this virus will just keep spreading!! IF YOU DON’T NEED TO GO OUT DON’T!!!!”

Tom has no choice to go to work, he has a family to support and the company he works for remains open as others on the UK retail parks today despite all the warnings to stay at home.

After seeing Tom venting his anger we the Euro Weekly News called him up and Tom told us: This is crazy, its absolute madness, I am forced to go to work as the store remains open, if I don’t I would probably get sacked, if I do that I can’t even apply for Job Seekers allowance for several weeks, and what’s making it even worse is that the people coming in the store are not buying with intent anyway, just browsing, why would you go out browsing with all this going on? it’s probably costing more to run the bloody escalator than the money we’ve actually taken.

“The British public really haven’t a clue right now, I really don’t think they realise how quick and hard we are probably going to get hit, and here they are browsing in a furniture shop!

“Boris Johnson needs to act now and force a lockdown, this is madness, it’s clearly wealth before health.

“I’m trapped, I really am and surrounded by idiots ‘browsing’ furniture when it’s available online 24/7 anyway!” ranted Tom.





