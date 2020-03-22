Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights from Wednesday due to coronavirus







Long-haul carrier Emirates says it will suspend all passenger flights beginning Wednesday over new coronavirus outbreak.

The Foreign Office (FCO) has already advised UK nationals against all but essential international travel. Border closures and other travel restrictions are increasing globally. The FCO advice took effect on 17 March, for an initial period of 30 days.

In a statement, the FCO said the advice is in response to the increasingly unpredictable situation in terms of restrictions being imposed:

“Often there is little or no notice when countries take these steps and restrictions are also being imposed in areas where no cases of coronavirus have yet been reported. They are therefore very difficult to predict.

“British people who decide that they still need to travel abroad should be fully aware of the increased risks of doing so. That includes the risk that they may not be able to get home, if travel restrictions are put in place. Anyone still considering travel to be realistic about the level of disruption they are willing and able to endure, and to make decisions in light of the unprecedented conditions we face.”



