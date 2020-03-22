Earthquake of 5.3 on the Richter Scale Strikes Croatia Killing a 15-Year-old Child







A MASSIVE EARTHQUAKE HAS STRUCK NORTH OF THE CAPITAL ZAGREB KILLING A 15 YEAR-OLD-CHILD.

“An ambulance team took to the field and found under a collapsed building a child who no longer showed signs of life, said Mr. Zarko Rasic, the head of the Zagreb Emergency Medicine Institute.

The quake of magnitude 5.3 struck north of Zagreb on Sunday, GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences said, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires.

GFZ said the quake struck at a depth of 10km, and it downgraded the magnitude of the quake from an initial reading of 6.0. “It lasted over 10 seconds. By far the strongest I have ever felt,” one witness said, adding that it was followed by several aftershocks.

Zagreb’s famous cathedral was also damaged, with the top of one of its two spires collapsing. The cathedral was rebuilt after it toppled in the 1880 earthquake. Power was cut as people ran out of their homes. Several fires were also reported, at least two other tremors were recorded later.





Croatia’s Interior Minister Davor Bozinovic appealed via his Twitter account to people in the streets to keep a distance among themselves as the country struggles to contain coronavirus spread. So far, the country has reported 206 cases of coronavirus and one death, up to five people keeping distance are allowed to be together.





Ines Ivancic, a seismologist at the government institute for seismology in Croatia, said the tremor was strong but the immediate damage could not be assessed. She added that the internet was down in some areas.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured 5.4, while the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) also reported 5.3 magnitude, followed by another 5.1 magnitude earthquake.