COVID-19: 3,457+ of Spain’s healthcare workers now infected







More than 3,457 of Spain’s healthcare workers, comprising doctors, nurses and health professionals – are now infected with the coronavirus (COVID-19), confirmed Fernando Simón, Director of the Centre for Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies of the Ministry of Health.

That’s 12% of the country’s total number of infected, which hovers around 28,572. It’s a huge concern for ministers, given that that the healthcare system is already at breaking point in cities like Madrid.

To help reinforce the numbers, the Government has taken steps to hire 52,000 more health professionals, and acquired around 640,000 rapid coronavirus detection tests to cope with an influx of cases expected over the coming days.

The country’s total death toll from the disease also jumped to 1,725, with around 400 more deaths registered in the last 24 hours. In his latest announcement to the nation, Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez warned that the worst of the coronavirus pandemic has yet to come. “The toughest and most damaging wave of this pandemic will arrive next week, which will test the capacity of our health services,” he stated. He also extended the State of Alarm for another 15 days to 11th April 2020, this morning.

Sánchez acknowledged that despite taking some of the most ‘drastic’ measures in the whole of Europe to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Spain remains one of the worst affected countries, after Italy.





