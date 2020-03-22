Costa del Sol’s Marbella Town Hall Launches Alternative Accommodation Programme for Homeless People Amidst Coronavirus Crisis in Spain







The Marbella Town Hall has made the Antonio Serrano Lima Sports Complex and Elena Benitz Pavilion available for those who find themselves without a roof over their heads during this tough time.

Marbella has launched an alternative accommodation programme to cater for approximately 50 homeless people with the help of the Centre for Social Inclusion and the Organisation Stop and Help.

The mayor of the municipality, Angeles Muñoz, visited the Caritas installations in San Pedro de Alcantara, and explained that “from today, this programme will be providing the necessary coverage to accommodate 30 people in Marbella and 25 in San Pedro de Alcantara”.

-- Advertisement --



They have kitted out the the Antonio Serrano Lima Sports Complex and Elena Benitz Pavillion with necessary personal hygiene kits and food. The service will also contain controlled access, security, and an ambulance.

Muñoz argued that “from the first moment we decided that within this medical crisis our priority was to attend to the most vulnerable and affected groups, who were left unprotected during this State of Alarm”.





news article is brought to you by Currencies Direct

Currencies Direct’s mission is to make people’s/businesses lives easier by making the flow of money around the world simpler and more direct. They change money from one currency into another. There’s more to it than that, but they like to keep things simple.

Let’s talk currency! Contact them now on 950 478 914 or http://www.currenciesdirect.com



