Costa del Sol Mayor doesn’t bother with Protection in Public







MARBELLA Mayor, Angeles Muñoz has received several complaints on social media following a recent tweet that she posted with photographs.

Her words were “I want to call for all of us to come together in support of local trade. If you have to buy, do it in your municipal market and avoid the crowds of the supermarkets. Thank you all.”

In principle that seems to be a very laudable concept especially if the municipal market is kept open, but as can be seen in the picture that she added, whilst those serving her were wearing masks and gloves, the mayor didn’t bother with either.

This was particularly surprising as the mayor gained a degree in medicine at university in 1983.

In a photograph she posted the following day, she had obviously taken note of the complaints as she was shown wearing a mask and gloves.





