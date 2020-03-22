Costa Blanca Residents are Making Safety Masks for Health Teams







OVER a thousand face masks have been made in just two days for Torrevieja area health workers thanks to the citizens group, Excellent Health Torrevieja, making a social media appeal for volunteers.

The response was impressive with over 200 people making the masks using materials supplied by Torrevieja´s health department.

The group got over two thousand responses to help within hours, with replies coming from all around Spain, as well as locally.

Excellent Health said they had been inundated with offers, and had to delay replying to all of the inquiries over distributing any further fabrics, whilst they concentrated on producing the first consignment of masks.

One local example of help came from Pilar de la Horadada, where Civil Protection volunteers joined forces with the local housewives association to put together the masks.





The completed items will go to Torrevieja Hospital and medical centres in the Torrevieja health department area, as well as to emergency medical response teams.

The first lot of fabric distributed to groups and individuals will be used to make up to five thousand masks, which will be then be sterilised before they are worn just once.





Excellent Health said that the great response showed “the wonderful solidarity between Torrevieja residents and other parts of Spain.”

The group added that other areas have been in touch with them to find out how they can copy their initiative, and that the seeds for the current response were very much sewn in the community spirit that appeared in the wake of last September´s floods.

